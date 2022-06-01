Kourtney Kardashian reveals exciting change to Poosh following wedding to Travis Barker The Kardashian is a talented businesswoman

Kourtney Kardashian has had an eventful few weeks after getting married not once, but three times to her now-husband, Travis Barker.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian divides fans with wedding dress

The celebrity couple's third wedding was their best one yet, taking place in Italy with all their loved-ones present.

And now she's back in Los Angeles, Kourtney's wasting no time in making exciting changes to all aspects of her life, including her lifestyle brand Poosh.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Inside Kourtney Kardashian's star-studded wedding

The reality star took to Instagram this week to reveal that Poosh has collaborated with Gwyneth Paltrow's company Goop.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding – all the details

SEE: Kourtney Kardashian pictured in $1.8k bridal mini dress for tiny family wedding

Alongside a picture of the pair together, the star wrote: "@poosh @goop - the collab we've all been waiting for. Be prepared to meet your match tomorrow at 9pm PT."

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Omg amazing!" while another wrote: "Praise the wellness gods." A third added: "I love this duo!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poosh (@poosh)

Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle brand Poosh is teaming up with Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop

Last month, Kourtney tied the knot to Travis at Villa Olivetta in Portofino, seven months after announcing their engagement.

READ: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker walk down the aisle in twinning wedding outfits - photo

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian's wedding was polar opposite to sisters Kim and Khloe's

During this time, they have also had a "practice wedding" in Vegas following the Grammy Awards and an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara where they were legally wed, and where they were joined by Travis' father and Kourtney's beloved grandmother Mary Jo 'MJ' Campbell - Kris Jenner's mom.

The Blink-182 drummer popped the question to The Kardashians star at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California, surrounded by an elaborate floral setting consisting of red roses and candles.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoyed an incredible wedding in Italy

The father-of-three presented Kourtney with a sparkling oval cut diamond ring worth an estimated $1 million, which was also designed by Lorraine Schwartz.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian's first wedding photo without children gets fans talking

Those present at Kourtney and Travis' wedding included their children - who all had special roles in the ceremony.

The couple tied the knot three times

Travis has a grown-up stepdaughter Atiana, 22, son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15. Kourtney, meanwhile, is mom to three young kids who she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick – Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six.

Pictures from the ceremony showed Penelope dressed in a pretty flower girl dress alongside her new stepsister Alabama, while Reign looked adorable dressed in a mini tuxedo.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.