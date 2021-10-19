Travis Barker's past trauma could affect marriage with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker is officially engaged to Kourtney Kardashian, but there's one big difference to their relationship than any previous couplings Kourtney has been in.

Since Blink-182 drummer Travis was in a deadly plane crash in 2008 in South Carolina, he has declined to travel by air, meaning that it's unlike Kourtney and Travis will be going on any long-haul vacations by plane anytime soon.

Travis was left critically injured and suffered third degree burns on 65 per cent of his body. He was in hospital for months, where he went through a total of 16 surgeries and was required to have multiple skin grafts to repair his body. In fact, there was so much damage that doctos considered amputating his foot.

Travis went on to open up about how the crash had affected his mental health, too, and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), after two of his friends and employees, his security guard Charles Still, and personal assistant Chris Barker were tragically killed.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were joined by family and friends to celebrate their engagement

In an interview with ABC, Travis said: "I stayed in burns centres for like the next four months. That feels like hell."

All that said, 13 years after the accident in June 2021, Travis tweeted "I might fly again," and in August 2021, he flew on a private jet from Los Angeles to Cabo in Mexico, along with Kourtney.

Nonetheless, the flight time from Los Angeles to Cabo is between just two hours and two and a half hours, so while it's a huge achievement for Travis, it's not much compared to some of Kourtney's journeys. For example, Kourtney has previously flown to Bali from California, with a flight time of approximately 22 hours.

Instead, Travis and Kourtney have been travelling via car, including road trips to Las Vegas, Park City, Utah, Montecito and Canyon Point mountain.

