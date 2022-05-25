Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding cake is truly out of this world The couple knows how to celebrate in style

To say that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding was a memorable affair is an understatement. The couple were married in Portofino, Italy and enjoyed a lavish weekend of celebrations with an extraordinary cake to match.

The couple's cake was a classic white wedding confection that featured crimson red roses cascading across the front of the extravagant treat – exuding a subtle gothic touch. The striking flowers were flanked by green foliage and the magnificent cake was topped with a small figurine of Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, tying the knot.

The happy pair were pictured beaming as they went to cut the cake together, which perfectly complemented Kourtney's beautiful ivory lace wedding dress designed by luxury Italian label Dolce & Gabbana.

In the background of the clip shared by Kourtney's close friend and celebrity stylist Dani Michelle – who has also dressed Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber and the Jonas Brothers - large sparklers illuminated the night sky.

The couple had an incredible wedding cake

The stylist captioned the heartfelt post: "I remember when you first told me about this, and my first answer was please let me steam your dress the morning of. Well, the experience these last few months has been so much more. you've taken me on this fairytale with you, I've worked so closely with the house of @dolcegabbana, seeing runways that aren’t even available to the public."

Kourtney and Travis were married in Italy

She continued: "I've cried 3 times, and my heart has been filled in so many ways. Your sisters, your children, your mom, your husband and you - mean so much to me, and this has been such a memory I'm so grateful to have shared. he is your light, your sweetest companion, and the perfect partner to my @kourtneykardash. CONGRATS MRS. BARKER."

Fans and friends were in complete awe of the couple's exquisite Italian nuptials and divine cake. "Absolutely stunning," one follower penned, while another on Twitter added: "Kourtney Kardashian's cake was the size of her lmao." A third commented: "Epic," with a string of sparkle emojis.

The occasion marked the third of the duo's decadent wedding ceremonies and in true Kardashian style, each event was a wholly glamorous affair.

