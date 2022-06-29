Pauley Perrette's agony over childhood bullying ordeal - in her own words The former NCIS star had a tough time at school

Pauley Perrette has a legion of fans around the world and has enjoyed an incredibly successful career to date.

However, things weren't always so positive for the former NCIS actress, who in the past has opened up about her heartbreaking bullying ordeal during her school days.

The star had to wear an eye patch at school as she had a lazy eye, and got picked on as a result.

She tweeted in 2010: "I got harassed for Too Skinny Eye Patch Weirdo but never harmed anyone."

She also made a comment about her eye patch in a response to a tweet by Demi Moore, who revealed that she had to wear one as a child to correct "a lazy eye."

She wrote, "I TOO had the eye patch! No fun! Bless you sister!"

As a result of her negative experience during her childhood years, Pauley has made sure that she always helps others, and uses her profile to do a lot of good work.

Pauley Perrette previously shared this adorable childhood photo on social media

She told Watch in 2013: "I developed a lot of my beliefs about inclusion and justice and civil rights and unconditional love for people, because I came from a certain environment that was the opposite of that."

Just this week, the kind-hearted actress used her mass following on social media to raise further awareness of basketball player Brittney Griner, following the news that her detention has been extended in Russia.

The NCIS star took to Twitter on Monday to share a rare message with her fans. It read: "FreeBG, FreeBrittneyGriner, FreeBrittneyGriner. Her release represents EVERYTHING."

The actress admitted to being bullied as a child

She added the hashtags, Black, female, lesbian, and added: "I do NOT want to think that they're getting the white straight boys out and not her. Please join the FreeBG."

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Completely agree with you," while another wrote: "Yes, she shouldn't be there at all." A third added: "Good for you Pauley."

While she often tweets about causes close to her heart, Pauley has stepped back from acting in the last few years.

The star played Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years, before quitting in 2018 - much to the shock of fans. She admitted the following year that she would never return to the show.

Pauley has a legion of fans around the world

Following her departure, Pauley chose not to look for television work elsewhere but did return to screens to star in the NBC sitcom Broke, where she played the lead role.

However, the show was cancelled after just one season, and in 2020, the actress announced that she had officially retired from acting.

