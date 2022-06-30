Al Roker returns to Today studios as he nearly concludes inspirational walking challenge The NBC star is walking to that finish line

Al Roker is frequently seen as one of the most inspirational members of the Today team for his commitment to a healthy lifestyle and keeping fit.

The beloved weatherman kicked off a rewarding yet daunting challenge with his fans and viewers of the show when June first started, and it's finally coming to an end.

VIDEO: Al Roker works up a sweat inside his impressive home gym

While he was away in Detroit on assignment for the show, he shared that he was still able to commit to the 30 Day Walking Challenge he helped kick off.

As he waited for his flight back home, he was able to get some of his steps in at the airport itself, and shared a video of himself doing so.

"Hard to believe, day 29 of our Start Today 30 Day Walking Challenge," he said. "Tomorrow will mark a momentous occasion."

Al captioned his clip with some more info on his latest walk, writing: "I must say, the @dtwshots airport is a pretty good walking airport.

Al got his steps in while away from home for Day 29 of his challenge

"The terminal I'm in is about 3/4 of a mile long with a wide hall. So I got my 10k+ steps for Day 29 of our @todayshow #starttoday #30daywalkingchallenge Let's finish strong!!!"

He was immediately inundated with congratulatory messages from fans and was deemed an "inspiration" by many. One even said: "In a sportscoat is a beast."

Another wrote: "Walked that airport many times. Good for the steps," with a third adding: "Go Al! You're amazing and inspirational."

Al helped mark the start of the challenge on the show back in June, kicking things off with a 2500 step walk around the Today Plaza, which he mentioned would add on to his own walk.

The Today weatherman has made a commitment to his health

The TV star has maintained a habit of walking around the park almost every day in a bid to stay healthy, a commitment he made after his prostate cancer surgery.

Back in 2002, he even underwent gastric bypass surgery, which was what first kicked off his weight loss journey that involved better eating and exercise, having weighed 340 lbs (24 stone) at his heaviest.

