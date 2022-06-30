Kristin Cavallari shares incredible bikini photo alongside new message about body confidence The star admits she didn't recognize herself

Kristin Cavallari has delivered a beautiful bikini photo of herself and issued a heartfelt message about how much she's changed.

The proud mom-of-three revealed that she has been toying with whether or not to share the sun-soaked photo, but she decided that she should.

Kristin posted the image of herself standing on a balcony and showing off her gym-toned physique in a black bikini.

WATCH: Kristin Cavallari shares impressive workout video

The snapshot was taken from behind and Kristin looked toned and tanned in the beautiful location.

She added two other throwback photos of herself where she looked noticeably thinner and wrote: "I've been sitting on this picture for a few days going back and forth on if I should post it or not.

"Ultimately I decided to bc I’ve come a long way from a few years ago and I'm really proud of the progress I've made."

Kristin says she's proud of her body

She continued: "I don’t even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos..and no, I never had an eating disorder..that was purely stress.

"I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can't be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin. So, here ya go."

The post comes after the Uncommon James CEO opened up about gaining weight and why she saw it as a positive thing.

Kristin says she feels better than ever

In an interview with US Weekly she said that she has "put on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way."

Kristin said: "My goal is sort of, right now, just to maintain the muscle that I have. I'm not trying to lose weight."

The former reality TV star continued: "I don't weigh myself. I feel the best I ever have. I feel like I'm the strongest I've ever been.

"I'm just really comfortable in my skin right now, which is a really good feeling."

