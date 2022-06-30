Travis Barker's routine procedure that landed him in hospital – full details We hope he's on the mend soon

Travis Barker was rushed to hospital on Tuesday morning, causing serious concern for his health.

TMZ reported that Travis' hospital dash was due to pancreatitis as a result of a colonoscopy, which is a test to check inside your bowels, usually to discover what is causing bowel conditions such as constipation. A colonoscopy can also be used to detect bowel cancer.

During a colonoscopy, a long, thin, flexible tube with a small camera inside it is passed into your bottom and prior to the procedure, you'll be given a laxative so your bowels are empty for the test.

Colonoscopy procedures have been a hot topic in Hollywood, with Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson documenting his on Instagram in May, while Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field was open about undergoing the procedure too.

Oliver was praised for being candid about the previously-taboo subject, after urging his fans to book in for it. "I look a little rough, but whatever," he began. "I just finished my colonoscopy. Go do it. It's not that bad.

Travis Barker experience complications after a colonoscopy

"People 45 and over. Go get your colonoscopy! It's easy and preventative," the actor added.

Complications, as experienced by Travis, are extremely rare, with only 1.6 per cent of people seeing issues post-procedure.

Travis Barker is committed to wellness

The most common side-effects of a colonoscopy are stomach cramps or trouble using the bathroom, so Travis' pancreatitis as a result of his colonoscopy is extremely rare, and most likely caused by trauma to the pancreas.

Pancreatitis symptoms include severe stomach pain, feeling sick and a high temperature.

Here's hoping Travis is receiving the care he needs in hospital.

