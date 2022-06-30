Dame Deborah James' clothing range: How can you support the Bowelbabe fund?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Dame Deborah James made an impact on all of us and as part of her mission to raise money for Cancer Research UK, she created an In The Style collection with a difference.

RELATED: Bowel Babe campaigner Deborah James dies aged 40 after 'touching the nation' amid cancer battle

Donating 100% of all profits directly to the Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK, so far over £1,000,000 has been raised, and if you'd like to support the cause, then here's what you can do.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Bowel Cancer Campaigner Dame Deborah James Dies Aged 40

Still available to shop, the charity T-shirts, specially designed by Dame Deborah, are priced at £15 and come in a number of different colourways, including white, pink, navy and black.

Printed with the phrase 'Rebellious Hope' on the front, in an earlier Instagram post, Dame Deborah revealed why she'd chosen those exact words.

MORE: Bowel cancer symptoms explained after the sad loss of Dame Deborah James

READ: Viewers left in tears after watching heartbreaking Deborah James BBC documentary

Rebellious Hope White T-shirt, £15, In The Style

"'Rebellious Hope' is what has got me through the last few years and it's what is keeping me going now!" she wrote. "Seeing all your messages, tags and support has just been the best and I am so grateful that we have been able to do this together! Thank you all."

Rebellious Hope Pink T-shirt, £15, In The Style

Deborah had also explained how much she enjoyed creating the collection on social media:

"I have thoroughly enjoyed being involved in every step in developing this from choosing the fabrics, prints and shapes to ensure that this was something you will all love and feel amazing in! I'm also really thankful to my family who have supported me throughout this journey and I have loved seeing them all wear my collection!"

In The Style has shared a heartwarming tribute to Dame Deborah and the Bowel Babe fund

Dame Deborah sadly passed away on 28 June 2022, surrounded by her family in Woking, Surrey. Since her passing, In The Style has released a heartwarming tribute to the campaigner on Instagram, pledging their continued support for the Bowelbabe Fund.

Rebellious Hope Navy T-shirt, £15, In The Style

It reads: "Deborah, you created an incredible legacy which we promised you we would help keep alive."

The statement continued: "Through Deborah and her incredible message of Rebellious Hope, you have supported us to raise over £1000,000 for Bowelbabe Fund so far. We promised to keep Deborah's inspirational message going and continue to use our platform to raise awareness and funds for her incredible charity.

Rebellious Hope Black T-shirt, £15, In The Style

We have restocked all four of Dame Deborah's Rebellious Hope T-shirt designs on our app and website with 100% of the profits raised going directly to Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK."

If you'd like to donate to the Bowelbabe fund, go to bowelbabe.org

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.