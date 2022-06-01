Coleen Nolan shares health woes after Loose Women appearance The star was sporting a new look

Anyone who tuned in Wednesday's Loose Women will have noticed Coleen Nolan was sporting a rather different look than usual.

The presenter, who normally rocks a shoulder-skimming bob, swapped out her mid-length tresses for an Ariana Grande-style ponytail and admitted it left her feeling unwell.

Accompanied with three photos of her super swishy hair, Coleen wrote: "So they asked me to wear my hair XXL today for Loose Women because apparently, it's all the rage at the mo.

"Not sure I rocked it as well as Dame Helen, or Kim K but it was fun for a while! Now on the way home with a headache."

Coleen isn't the only one who's been hit with health repercussions after wearing a supersized hairpiece. Ariana Grande once said her high ponytail means she's "in constant pain always and [doesn't] care at all," after fellow pop star Camila Cabello said she was wearing a high pony for the first time adding that it was "pulling on [her] BRAIN IT'S SO PAINFUL."

Coleen Nolan's dramatic new hair caused her issues

High ponytails hurt because they put tension on your hair follicle which can result in pain – even more so if you have a heavy hairpiece in.

In the long term, it can cause hair loss too – something Ariana Grande has mentioned she suffered from after years of styling.

Ariana Grande is known for her super-long ponytail

Despite Coleen admitting her hair hurt, the post was awash with praise from her fans. One wrote: "You look gorgeous," while another said: "Looked awesome though."

