Coleen Nolan shares health woes after Loose Women appearance

Melanie Macleod
Loose Women star Coleen Nolan told her Instagram followers she wasn’t feeling great after Wednesday’s show
Anyone who tuned in Wednesday's Loose Women will have noticed Coleen Nolan was sporting a rather different look than usual.
MORE: Loose Women's Coleen Nolan makes heartbreaking revelation about childhood
The presenter, who normally rocks a shoulder-skimming bob, swapped out her mid-length tresses for an Ariana Grande-style ponytail and admitted it left her feeling unwell.
WATCH: Coleen Nolan reveals surprising reason why daughter Ciara clashes with boyfriend Michael
Accompanied with three photos of her super swishy hair, Coleen wrote: "So they asked me to wear my hair XXL today for Loose Women because apparently, it's all the rage at the mo.
SEE: Coleen Nolan reveals romantic feature in plush bedroom
READ: Coleen Nolan is a bare-faced beauty in stunning spring snap
"Not sure I rocked it as well as Dame Helen, or Kim K but it was fun for a while! Now on the way home with a headache."
Coleen isn't the only one who's been hit with health repercussions after wearing a supersized hairpiece. Ariana Grande once said her high ponytail means she's "in constant pain always and [doesn't] care at all," after fellow pop star Camila Cabello said she was wearing a high pony for the first time adding that it was "pulling on [her] BRAIN IT'S SO PAINFUL."
Coleen Nolan's dramatic new hair caused her issues
High ponytails hurt because they put tension on your hair follicle which can result in pain – even more so if you have a heavy hairpiece in.
LOOK: Coleen Nolan shares stunning selfie with beautiful daughter Ciara
In the long term, it can cause hair loss too – something Ariana Grande has mentioned she suffered from after years of styling.
Ariana Grande is known for her super-long ponytail
Despite Coleen admitting her hair hurt, the post was awash with praise from her fans. One wrote: "You look gorgeous," while another said: "Looked awesome though."
Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.