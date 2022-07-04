Kate Garraway updates fans on Derek Draper's health after medical mishap

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

GMB presenter Kate Garraway issued a desperate plea on Friday after a mishap left husband Derek Draper in danger.

Taking to Twitter, Kate wrote: "Help!! Have just brought Derek home in a mobility black cab from hospital for a weekend visit -and have left a case with all his meds and kit in the front! The driver recognised me but may not know it's there - please look and get in touch - need urgently!!"

WATCH: Kate Garraway spoke about Derek Draper's speech issues on GMB

Kate's followers rushed to the rescue, offering advice and support, and a few days later Kate updated her followers on progress, explaining: "It's been returned! Thanks to all who reached out - the message got to driver lovely Robert who has returned it - phew and thanks to all."

While Kate's followers were delighted with the update, many mentioned that they hadn't realised Derek no longer lived at home with his family, and instead returns to them at the weekend to visit.

One wrote: "Sorry to hear that Derek is no longer home with u all," while another said: "Sorry to see that Derek isn't at home now, hope he hasn't had a setback," while a third penned: "Sorry to hear Derek is in hospital I must have missed that somehow, sending love."

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper got married in 2005

Derek has been unwell since he had Covid in March 2020 and has been bedridden since. He spent over a year in hospital and requires 24-hour care, with Kate saying in February 2022 that her husband is "still terribly affected by Covid" and that the illness has "undoubtedly" impacted his "brain connections to his body".

In February 2022 Kate shared that Derek had been to Mexico for treatment, but was reluctant to share too much about what the treatment is, saying on GMB: “I want to be slightly careful about saying too much, because I’m aware everybody will go, 'What is the trial?'"

Kate and Derek's family home was adapted to his needs

Derek was due to return to Mexico for 28 days in March 2022 for more treatment, though Kate is yet to speak about how this went, though she has written a book on their journey as a family.

Here's hoping the family had a good weekend together at home after their medicine drama was solved.

