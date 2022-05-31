BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood consoled by fans after 60th birthday post

BBC Breakfast's ever-glamorous weather presenter Carol Kirkwood celebrated her 60th birthday at the weekend, and she shared her plans for the year with her fans on Twitter.

"Thank you for all your lovely birthday messages!" Carol wrote. "I had such a fab day. Diet starts today!!!" The presenter's fans were quick to reassure her a diet was far from necessary, with one writing: " You don’t need to diet, you are beautiful as you are."

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood confirms engagement live on BBC Breakfast

Others echoed the sentiment, with messages including: "Diet, schmiet. Life is far too short. Eat the éclairs," while another wrote: "I'm pleased you had a lovely day, but you don't need to diet, you're perfect."

Carol has always spoken openly about her fitness and weight, sharing she doesn't follow an intense exercise routine to maintain her enviable curves.

"I must confess my fitness regime has gone right out the window lately," she admitted in January, then come February she Tweeted: "Where did January go? I was supposed to be getting fit!"

Carol looked beautiful at the Chelsea Flower Show

Carol has previously said she enjoys running to stay fit, but back in 2020 the presenter was involved in a traumatic bike accident that left her with a horrific knee injury. The pain left her unable to run.

"I try to be careful about my weight. I know people say don’t weigh yourself every day, but I do," Carol told The Independent in an interview. "I put on about 10lbs during lockdown, as somebody very kindly pointed out to me. But I had had an accident, so I was immobile. I’m determined to lose the weight."

Carol shared this photo from the gym

The accident also left Carol reluctant to ride her bike, with her confidence for cycling "gone to pot" as she, understandably, fears suffering an injury again, while she also "gets upset talking about it".

We (and her fans!) think Carol looks fab as she is – here's wishing her a great new decade!

