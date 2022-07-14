Crazy Rich Asians' Constance Wu details heartbreaking suicide attempt after social backlash

Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu has detailed her suciide attempt after she was criticized for a series of tweets in 2019.

Constance returned to the social media site Thursday to share her story, writing that she was "afraid of coming back on social media because I almost lost my life from it: three years ago, when I made careless tweets about the renewal of my TV show, it ignited outrage and internet shaming that got pretty severe".

In May 2019 it was confirmed that her ABC comedy Fresh Off The Boat had been renewed but the actress shared her disappointment as it meant she would be unable to work on other projects.

Writing at the time that she was "literally crying," she then retracted her tweets, telling fans that they were "on the heels of rough day & were ill timed w/ the news of the show".

Her statement on Thursday continued, revealing that she felt "awful" when "a few DMs from a fellow Asian actress told me I'd become a blight on the Asian American community".

"I started feeling like I didn't even deserve to live anymore. That I was a disgrace to AsAms, and they'd be better off without me," she admitted, adding: "Looking back, it's surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life, but that's what happened. Luckily, a friend found me and rushed me to the ER."

Constance shared the statement on Twitter

Constance told fans in the statement that she has since put her career to the side to focus on her mental health and encouraged other Asian Americans to do so as well.

"AsAms don't talk about mental health enough. While we're quick to celebrate representation wins, there's a lot of avoidance around the more uncomfortable issues within our community," she explained.

"Even my tweets became a subject so touchy that most of my AsAm colleagues decided that was the time to avoid me or ice me out. I'll admit it hurt a lot, but it also made me realize how important it is to reach out and care for people who are going through a hard time."

Constance will release her memoir in October

The 40-year-old concluded: "After a little break from Hollywood and a lot of therapy I feel OK enough to venture back on here (at least for a little bit). And even though I'm scared, I've decided that I owe it to the me-of-three-years-ago to be brave and share my story so that it might help someone with theirs."

She also included contact information for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Her memoir Making A Scene will be released on 4 October 2022.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741.