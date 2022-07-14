Phillip Schofield poses shirtless after surgery to fix 'frustrating' health woe Phil is spending his summer break from This Morning wisely

It’s only day four of Phillip Schofield's summer break from This Morning, but he's already been very productive.

On Thursday the presenter shared a photo of himself with a patch over his eye, explaining: "Finally got the INCREDIBLY frustrating 'floaters' sucked out of my left eyeball," before sharing a shirtless photo with his ECG stickers still attached.

"Was I supposed to come home with these still on?" he asked his followers. ECG stickers are there to monitor your heart during surgery, so there was no need for him to wear them home!

Floaters in your vision can appear as small dark dots, squiggly lines, rings or cobwebs and are caused by gel inside your eyes changing. They're generally more common among older people and can be caused by retinal detachment.

Floaters aren't generally cause for concern and sometimes go away on their own, but if they're caused by a retinal detachment, they can be serious and can lead to permanent vision loss if not treated, according to the NHS.

Phillip shared this photo post-surgery

Phil's surgery would either have involved a small incision in his eye, or a laser would be used to break up the floaters and make them less noticeable.

The presenter's operation follows a busy day on Wednesday, where he spent three hours kayaking. He shared a photo from his water session captioned: "Three-hour upper body workout. I'm going to feel it tomorrow."

Phillip posted this shirtless snap

No wonder he felt like sharing a shirtless selfie after all that working out!

