Gogglebox star Amy Tapper shares two stone weight loss: see before and after

Gogglebox favourite Amy Tapper took to Instagram to show off her two-stone weight loss, wowing fans with her progress.

The TV star revealed that on top of shedding two stone, she's lost 15cm off her waist, 8cm from her thighs and 4cm from her bicep, all by following Muscle Food's Goal Getters Super Slimmer plan.

WATCH: Amy Tapper shares her secret to maintaining her figure

Goal Getters sees meal kits delivered to your door each week, with easy-to-follow recipes to make tasty, healthy meals. Members also get access to work out plans to follow.

As well as following the healthy meal plan, which Amy's dad also followed and lost three stone on, Amy has been partaking in boxing sessions.

The star shared a video of herself boxing with her trainer, captioned: "I seem to be seeing [her] a lot more than most of my friends at this point," proving her dedication to the exercise.

Amy Tapper shared her weight loss with fans

Amy first started following Muscle Food's plans in January this year, when she did the brand's five-week super slimmer plan.

"I couldn't feel better if I tried," Amy said at the time. "I just want to keep going and going and never felt so motivated!"

Former Gogglebox star Amy is glowing

The 22-year-old went on to share that after the five-week programme, she lost 33cm around her waist, and "gained a huge love for the gym."

Amy's fan often flood her posts with praise, writing: "Wow you look AMAZING!" and "you look lovely."

