Law & Order: Organized Crime's Christopher Meloni bares all in nude workout

Christopher Meloni had fans doing a double-take when he revealed his naked workout on Thursday.

The Law & Order: Organized Crime star – who plays Elliot Stabler – went completely nude, only wearing white tennis shoes and socks, as he displayed his muscular chest and ripped physique in a hilarious commercial for home fitness company Peloton.

Christopher Meloni strips down to his birthday suit for Peloton workout

Peloton released the ad in honor of National Nude Day, and it features Christopher showing all the ways he uses the app as he runs through a variety of exercises in his birthday suit.

"Apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange," he quips at the start of the video, which was shared on the fitness company's Instagram page. "Honestly, I don't get it," he added as the camera zooms out to reveal he's naked.

The 61-year-old shows off every angle of his body, his nether regions are pixelated, of course, as he demonstrates several workouts in the one-minute clip, including yoga, cardio, kickboxing, squats, and running.

Christopher stars in Peloton's hilarious new ad

"Sure, they're famous for their amazing equipment," Christopher adds "But the app gets me motivated to do lots of different workouts like yoga, cardio, meditation, and strength training."

At one point in the ad, Christopher runs nude in a park as a dog barks at him and a message in subtitles appears, which reads: "Wow! He really does have a great app!"

Referencing Law & Order's iconic intro, the commercial ends with a voiceover that says: "In the Peloton community, users are represented by two separate, yet equally motivated groups. Those who wear pants… and Christopher Meloni."

Christopher demonstrated several nude workouts

Fans were quick to react to Christopher's naughty video, with one responding: "I AM DECEASED. Fully naked. @chris_meloni." A second said: "I can't look away! This is awesome." A third added:" If that doesn’t motivate you to work out, NOTHING will."

Others referenced Christopher's time on Law & Order: SVU, with one commenting: "Peloton x SVU crossover we didn’t know we needed." Another joked: "Hey Siri. CALL OLIVIA BENSON IMMEDIATELY."

