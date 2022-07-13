Nadia Sawalha shares empowering nude swimming photo - fans react That's one way to cool off!

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha showed off her trick for cooling off during the heatwave – skinny dipping!

The presenter shared a nude photo of herself in a swimming pool, captioned: "Take me back to Greece 2019!!! Plump woman skinny dipping!! Anyone else want to rip all their clothes off?" She signed off the post with a cheeky note to her husband Mark Adderley, writing: "Wanna come swimming with me Mark Adderley?"

Nadia's followers were delighted with her naked dip, leaving impressed comments including: "So much respect to you Nads. Amazing lady," while another wrote: "I have never done this but the thought is a very liberating one!"

Other fans loved her caption, with one writing: "Plump is the greatest word in the English language," to which Nadia responded: "It makes me feel safe and cosy!"

Another made Nadia laugh, writing: "Us curvy girls don’t skinny dip. We chunky dunk," with Nadia replying: "Ha ha ha, love this!"

Nadia Sawalha took a naked dip to cool off

Mark didn't respond to Nadia's cheeky suggestion, but we're sure he was amused by his wife's antics.

Nadia prides herself on keeping fit and active, as well as promoting body confidence to her followers.

Nadia and Mark have a fun-filled relationship

The presenter regularly shares videos from the gym, where she partakes in weight training, and she and Mark are currently taking part in a walking challenge to try and hit their 10,000 steps every day.

Not only is the increased exercise making Nadia feel fitter, she shared another unexpected side effect.

"I have noticed a real improvement in our sleep as a result of being more active," she wrote on Instagram.

