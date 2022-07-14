Carol Vorderman reveals unconventional treatment that keeps her looking so young There are some serious health benefits

Carol Vorderman is currently standing in for Lorraine Kelly, who has Covid, and on Wednesday's show, the presenter revealed a bizarre passion.

Speaking to Louise Redknapp, who was hosting the fashion segment of the show, Carol shared she's a fan of cryotherapy tanks – and we don't blame her in this weather! "I spent the afternoon in a cryo tank, it's amazing, good for everything," Carol enthused.

Louise agreed, commenting: "It's so good for your body." The ladies are right, there are plenty of benefits to a cryotherapy session, which sees fans zipped into a chamber with a temperature of minus 196 degrees for a few minutes, with their head poking out.

Benefits of cryotherapy include injury recovery and metabolism support, as well as decreased inflammation and improved circulation.

A session in a cryotherapy chamber can also help to reduce toxins, support collagen production to maintain a youthful look and aid weight loss – making the chilly few minutes more than worth it!

Carol Vorderman gave fans a glimpse into her wellness routine

Cryotherapy can also help with reducing pain from arthritis and reduce migraine symptoms.

Fellow TV star Emma Willis has dabbled in cryotherapy too, writing in February 2022: "Once my nipples acclimatised, it was actually really invigorating and I think, enjoyable!"

Cryotherapy chambers have many health benefits

If you're not keen to be zipped into chilly climes, but would like to be exposed to the benefits, you can recreate the effects at home, with a short cold shower, a bath filled with ice or a swim in cold water.

Joe Wicks and Gemma Atkinson both have ice baths in their gardens, ideal for a quick dose of cryotherapy.

