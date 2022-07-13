Law & Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay stuns in sun-soaked vacation selfie with famous husband The actress has been married to her Younger star husband for 18 years

Mariska Hargitay sent her fans into a tailspin when she shared a beautiful selfie alongside her husband Peter Hermann during a romantic vacation in Croatia.

The Law & Order: SVU star looked stunning in a black, strappy sundress which she accessorized with a straw hat, cat-eye sunglasses, and gold hooped earrings. Peter matched his wife with his own wicker hat, a blue shirt, and some shades.

The couple – who have been married for 18 years – looked more in love than ever as they beamed for the camera while sweetly embracing under the sun's rays. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Mariska wrote: "All Croatian and happy and ohhh so grateful."

Her fans were quick to react to the romantic photo, with one replying: "This pic is unbelievably STUNNING!!! So happy to see your happiness, your light, your joy, and your smiles. Perfection has a clear and simple explanation."

A second wrote: "You guys look incredible and your smiles are everything... I love you so so much and I'm happy that you are this happy!" A third added: "How do you two just ooze love in every picture?! You can literally feel the love and happiness radiating off the two of you. It's magical."

Fans adored Mariska and Peter's loved-up selfie

Mariska has been married to fellow actor Peter since 2004. The couple met on the set of Law and Order: SVU all the way back in 2001 when the actor guest-starred in the police procedural drama.

Speaking of the moment she knew Peter was 'the one', Mariska said on The Drew Barrymore Show in January: "Our first date he asked me to go to church with him, and it was that day."

The couple are currently on a tour of Europe

She explained: "I remember we went to church, and I am crying, and he thinks I am so moved by the sermon, and I am crying because I am like, 'I know I am going to marry him. I found my husband. I love him.'"

Away from the cameras, the couple are proud parents to three children. They welcomed their first child together, a son named August, in 2006. Five years later, in 2011, they decided to grow their family again, this time choosing to adopt a baby girl named Amaya Josephine. Less than a year later, they adopted another child, a baby boy named Andrew.

