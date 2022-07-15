Gemma Atkinson posts sensational bikini photo – and Gorka Marquez is a big fan We can see why Gorka is impressed!

Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka Marquez and his partner Gemma Atkinson are one of our favourite couples to follow on Instagram.

Every time Gemma posts a picture, Gorka is the first one to send admiration in the comments section, and Gemma's recent upload is no exception. In the beach photo taken in Gorka's hometown in Spain, Gemma can be seen clutching a body board, with her toned arms and legs on show.

Gorka commented with three heart eye emojis, and then reposted the picture on his stories, captioned: "Oh hey you," with two more heart eye emojis.

We can see why the professional dancer is impressed – Gemma looks incredible, with muscly arms and sculpted legs on full show.

In true beach goddess style, Gemma later shared a photo of herself emerging from the sea, bodyboard tucked under her arm, looking every inch the pro sportswoman.

The former Hollyoaks star works hard on her physique, regularly sharing workout sessions from her home gym. Their time at the beach was full of activity too, with the pair bodyboarding with their daughter Mia, three.

Gemma Atkinson emerged from the sea in this sultry snap

Gorka shared a picture of his surfboard before they hit the sea, commenting that he doubted he'd be able to stand up on it now, due to his recent injury.

Gemma later updated fans that the three of them had been bodyboarding rather than surfing, because the waves weren't big enough to surf.

Gemma Atkinson looked incredible on the beach

We hope they're having a lovely break in the Spanish sunshine!

