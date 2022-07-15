Gemma Atkinson shares sweet posts of daughter Mia and fiancé Gorka after emotional reunion The family-of-three are in Spain

Gemma Atkinson loves updating fans on social media and on Thursday she did just that from her glorious sunny summer holiday in Spain with daughter Mia, three and fiancé Gorka Marquez.

The former Strictly contestant shared a series of updates with fans, but one, in particular, made our hearts melt as she captured Gorka jumping into a wetsuit alongside little Mia.

In the clip, posted to her Instagram Stories, Gemma was heard asking Gorka: "What the hell is going on in here!?" As the professional dancer attempted to squeeze into his "old wetsuit."

After the father-of-one successfully made it inside, Gemma asked her daughter: "What does papa look like with that on?"

The family reunited after two years apart

And Gorka enthusiastically shouted "Spiderman!" and pretended to shoot his daughter with his hands in true Spiderman style.

Mia, who was munching on an ice cream, then copied her dad and said "Spiderman!" with a huge grin on her face.

Another update showed little Mia rocking out to Whitney Huston's I wanna dance with somebody whilst in the back of the car - so sweet.

The trio are visiting Gorka's family whilst in Spain and started the holiday with a very emotional reunion.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, with a sunset photo, the former Hollyoakes actress penned: "After 2 and a half years, we made it back to Spain. Happy tears were shed and the first stop was the beach with Abuelo & Abuela," with two red love heart emojis.



Gemma has such a close bond with her daughter

In the heartfelt photo, Mia was holding hands with her grandparents as they walked towards the sea.

Fans couldn't wait to comment on the emotional post, with one writing: "Seeing this gives me goosebumps... so moving."

Another second remarked: "Wonderful. Wonderful. Wonderful [heart emoji]."

A third follower replied: "Enjoy every moment, every hug and lots of yummy food x." A fourth person said: "Aw enjoy this time. So precious for Mia and for you and Gorka. I hope you all have the best time ever, my beautiful second home x."

The reunion was no doubt extremely special for the couple and three-year-old Mia, who are based in Manchester. They haven't been able to see Gorka's mum and dad amid the pandemic since they are based in Spain.

