Holly Willoughby's rare glimpse of huge private pool at £3m home

Holly Willoughby has been sharing more and more of her home life since her Wylde Moon launch, and fans have just got a glimpse at her huge private pool at her dazzling £3million home.

The This Morning presenter shared a beautiful moodboard full of summer fun and one of the snaps included her making margaritas in her garden, and in the corner of the shot, what appears to be a swimming pool can be seen.

The A-list feature has a patio surround and has been built into Holly's pristine lawn. The garden is flanked by luscious tree and so the views from the pool are surely stunning. We're sure Holly and her family will be making full use of the pool during the UK's heatwave.

Holly's outdoor pool looks idyllic / Photo credit: Wylde Moon

The 41-year-old and her husband Dan Baldwin share their £3million London home with their three children – Harry, Belle and Chester – along with their pet dog Bailey and cat Bluebell.

The gorgeous family residence has chic Parquet flooring throughout, and the rooms have been decorated immaculately. Holly has a massive kitchen with the huge central island which she uses to dish up delicious family meals.

The star has a stunning cooking space

Holly's stylish lounge is furnished with a plush grey sofa and matching ottoman. The presenter has two white trays filled with crystals and candles, bringing zen vibes into the room.

The star has even given a peek inside her beautiful bathroom complete with roll top bath featuring vintage taps and chic white shutters. Bluebell certainly looked to be enjoying the calm ambiance of the room in a candid photo.

The presenter's lounge is so chic

Despite Holly's home already being seriously impressive, the mum-of-three has imminent plans to expand it further and it has been reported that she has had the planning permission confirmed by her local council and can proceed with her hopes of an extension.

