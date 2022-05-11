Holly Willoughby wows in cheerleading uniform – see her impressive stunt The Games presenter is getting stuck into her new role

Holly Willoughby wowed her followers and celebrity friends alike when she shared a video of herself performing an impressive cheerleading stunt.

MORE: Holly Willoughby looks so chic in nautical suit and tailored shorts

In the clip which was filmed as part of The Games, Holly is wearing a traditional cheerleading uniform, with her bob tied up with a big navy blue bow. The video shows Holly being lifted on one leg by her fellow cheerleaders before performing a backflip in the air.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby wows fans with her cheerleading prowess

While it is the presenter who jumps into the arms of the fellow athletes, the video shows a pro cheerleader from London team Unity, being thrown in the air instead, taking on the role of Holly's stunt double.

MORE: Holly Willoughby opens up about husband Dan Baldwin's 'shock' bath proposal

READ: Holly Willoughby on motherhood: 5 sweetest things she's said

Holly captioned the video: "In my head… this happened," and her fellow TV stars were quick to jump in on the joke. Oti Mabuse wrote: "Always knew you could do backflips," while This Morning co-star Alison Hammond commented three laughing emojis.

All Saints singer Natalie Appleton also commented a laughing emoji, while fans were impressed with the stunt. One commented: "Literally rewound it telling my hubby 'wow look at Holly,'" while another wrote: "You could go very far with this cheerleading malarkey. Can't wait to watch the show again tonight."

Holly Willoughby tried her hand at cheerleading

Holly loved her turn as a cheerleader so much she joked she was abandoning her presenting career in favour of the sport, telling her followers: "Morning… going to miss my @thismorning family this week however I've had a change of career and become a Cheerleader… it was only a matter of time."

MORE: The Games viewers all saying the same thing about Holly Willoughby's new show

Fans immediately took to the comments to express their excitement over the new show, with one person writing: "Can't wait to see this tonight," while another added: "Go Holly. Can't wait to see you fly."

Holly Willoughby wore a traditional cheerleading uniform for the stunt

Another fan commented: "You make an amazing cheerleader."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.