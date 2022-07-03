Rebel Wilson makes empowering body confidence confession with new poolside vacation photo

Rebel Wilson has worked hard to achieve a healthy lifestyle that she could be proud of, and little blips in her routine aren't bringing her down!

The actress took to social media to share a new snap of herself posing by the pool during her European getaway, wearing a fuchsia one-shouldered swimsuit with a white wrap.

She paired her photograph with an empowering message, writing: "I just noticed I put on 3 kg's on my holiday. I'm at an amazing all-inclusive resort…I've lost all self control.

"But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself. It doesn't help to be hard on yourself but I know what it's like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much."

She continued: "But if you're like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn't define you, just try your best to be healthy and don't be so hard on yourself. Be the best version of you."

Rebel shared a swimsuit photo alongside an inspirational message

The Australian was quickly praised for her inspirational body positivity mantra, with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma lovingly penning: "You are the best baby and the most beautiful girl. I love you," and one of her fans also commented: "You are such a beautiful soul! Inside and out! We are more than our weight!"

The Senior Year star has opened up in the past about the struggle and hard work that got her to lose over 75lbs and make a change in her life.

Alongside a now-deleted throwback photograph on Instagram, she'd written: "I remember this was when I was at my most unhealthiest - being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food.

"I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she's become and achieved. And just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating. I feel you. I know what it’s like. But it's never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible."

The actress confidently displays the results of her hard work

She concluded: "So if you're out there and reading this today, I just wanted to say: keep smiling and keep trying to be active! Love you guys."



