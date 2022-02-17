Rebel Wilson embodies fitness goals in new sunkissed photograph The Pitch Perfect star is on the journey of a lifetime

Rebel Wilson showed off the results of her long and fruitful journey towards fitness and health in a stunning new photograph she shared.

MORE: Christie Brinkley parties with Rebel Wilson and Cindy Crawford for special Super Bowl party

The actress took to her Instagram Stories to share the inspirational picture, which saw her pose atop a hill with the magnificent Los Angeles below her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson stuns in Fiji beach wearing flirty red dress

She wore a pink baseball cap with shades, an olive green sports bra, and a pair of leggings with a sweatshirt tied around it, flashing a peek at her toned abs.

The sun beat down on her as she displayed her trim physique, one she'd attained after embarking on a "year of health" in 2020 and adopting a more active lifestyle and varied diet.

MORE: Rebel Wilson enjoys nail-biting football game looking fabulous with star-studded crowd

The Pitch Perfect star had a ripper of a week, though, not only attending the Super Bowl and cheering on eventual victors the Los Angeles Rams, but also getting to spend some time with family.

The actress displayed her toned figure in a stunning new photograph

In a picture she posted on her social feed, she revealed that she'd spent Valentine's Day as Galentine's Day with her two rarely-seen sisters Liberty and Annachi.

The adorable snapshot commemorating the sisters' reunion in California featured the three looking impossibly similar, as they all sported big cat-eye sunglasses, the same platinum blonde hair, and posed with their hands extended as if blowing a kiss.

MORE: Rebel Wilson and sisters look like triplets in hot-pink swimwear

MORE: Rebel Wilson poses in pink mini dress in gorgeous waterside photo

She captioned her post with: "Sister Time: The Wilson Sisters," along with three pink heart emojis.

Liberty and Annachi are the Senior Year actress' two younger sisters, and they also have a brother named Ryot. Ryot and Liberty performed together in the Australian edition of The Amazing Race.

The Wilson sisters spent Valentine's Day together in LA

The sisters' special post-Super Bowl Galentine's Day plans involved brunch at the famous Polo Lounge restaurant at the luxurious Beverly Hills Hotel. They even shared pictures featuring the hotel's iconic pink and green theme, and enjoyed the restaurant's terrace.



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.