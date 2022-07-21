Princess Beatrice follows in Sarah Ferguson's footsteps in emotional video Both royals support the Teenage Cancer Trust

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Sarah, Duchess of York took part in a Zoom call to virtually open a new blood cancer ward at University College London Hospital, supported by Teenage Cancer Trust.

SEE: Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie's lounge is an Instagram haven

All three of the royal ladies are patrons of the charity, and Princess Beatrice revealed the impact meeting cancer patients has had on her life, recalling visiting a Teenage Cancer Trust ward on her 18th birthday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's love story

"On my 18th birthday I got to come down to the ward and meet some of the young people," Princess Beatrice explained. "I think when you're a young person yourself, it changed for me the trajectory of what it is to be in service."

LOOK: Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo's beautiful home to raise baby girl - inside

READ: Is this why Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo chose their new Cotswolds home?

The Duchess of York opened the first Teenage Cancer Trust unit for young people in London in 1990 and said she was "honoured" to help open the new ward, alongside her daughters.

"This is a special charity that's so very close to my heart," the royal explains. "Cancer doesn't just devastate a young person's health. It threatens to take away everything they care about – their identity, their independence, and their dreams.

Sarah Ferguson and her daughters all support the Teenage Cancer Trust

"Teenage Cancer Trust's specialist nurses and youth workers provide the very best care and support during treatment and beyond, making sure that cancer doesn’t stop young people living their lives."

LOOK: 12 adorable times Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice co-ordinated their outfits

The royals were joined on the call by people who have been supported by the charity, with both princesses and their mother becoming upset during the Zoom, wiping away tears and forming hearts with their hands to send love to others on the call.

Beatrice and Eugenie's children will hopefully support the Teenage Cancer Trust too

Speaking about their legacy continuing, Beatrice said of her baby daughter: "Sienna's already a lifelong patron."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.