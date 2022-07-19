Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie's lounge is an Instagram haven Wolfie's mother Dara Huang shared a look inside her home

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are doting parents to daughter Sienna, and Edoardo is also dad to son Christopher, six, also known as Wolfie, whom he shares with his ex-partner Dara Huang.

Architect and interiors expert Dara lives in Kensington, and her picture perfect home has been carefully curated. The loving mother has shared various photos of her stunning lounge which features tall ceilings, statement windows and follows a neutral colour scheme – giving the appearance of a very spacious room.

Two linen cream sofas sit on either side of the room with a cowhide rug in the middle underneath a modern, transparent coffee table topped with books, candles and vases.

The focal point of the room is the large fireplace flanked by two exposed cream bookshelves with a wooden ladder for accessing the highest points.

Dara Huang shared a look inside her living room

Pointing out her mirror TV that sits above the fireplace, Dara wrote: "A lovely quiet summer night in my living room. I made this super cost effective 'one-way mirror' TV out of plexiglass and window film screwed into a timber frame."

She previously shared a snap of herself sitting on the floor as she worked at the coffee table, revealing a Hermes blanket on the sofa behind her and an ornate chair in the background. At the time, Dara revealed that her "home desk" is situated in the hallway, but that she occasionally takes virtual calls from the living room.

The architect and interiors expert lives in Kensington

The minimalist theme continues throughout the rest of her home, which features a private studio with exposed bookshelves and a large white desk, and a forest green kitchen with a grey marble waterfall island in the middle of the room.

Beatrice and Edoardo are thought to be staying at St James's Palace

Beatrice and Edoardo are set to relocate from London to the Cotswolds, so watch this space!

