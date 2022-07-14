The health reason Meghan Markle doesn't drink English breakfast tea

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There are few things more quintessentially British than a cup of tea, but despite being part of the royal family, Meghan Markle reportedly doesn't partake in the tradition.

READ: Meghan Markle's secret passion she missed out on in the UK – see photo

Meghan is said to prefer herbal infusions over English breakfast tea; not only did she opt for mint tea instead of coffee during a visit to Birkenhead in January 2019, the Duchess of Sussex also revealed she and British Vogue Editor-in-chief Edward Enninful bonded over a steaming cup in the September 2019 issue.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 5 foods the royal family love to eat

As someone with wellness at the forefront of their mind, it makes sense that Meghan opts for mint tea over English breakfast.

LOOK: Meghan Markle reveals her favourite location for an ultra-luxury girls' trip

READ: Meghan Markle's braised short ribs make for the perfect date night recipe

Spearmint tea is said to boost sleep quality and in turn, help memory function and low mood, as well as help manage PMS, according to the Tea Advisory Panel.

"Spearmint has traditionally been used in herbal medicine for a plethora of digestive disorders including indigestion, IBS and diarrhoea," says herbal researcher Dr. Pam Mason.

Meghan Markle chooses other drinks over tea

"[It has] anti-inflammatory and blood vessel dilating properties. Our findings even showed that osteoarthritis sufferers who took it regularly found that their stiffness and mobility improved.”

SEE: Inside Meghan Markle's $225 per month fitness studio

Benefits of drinking mint tea could include improved muscle and joint pain, reduced nausea and headache and regulated hormone levels – it's no wonder Meghan likes it!

Meghan Marke has an active lifestyle

Prince Harry's wife is a paragon of good health, prioritising wellness with activities including yoga, Pilates and hiking, as well as tending to her body with a range of health-supporting supplements. ;

Tempted by the health benefits of mint tea? Try these Tea Pigs peppermint tea bags

Tea Pigs Peppermint Herbal Tea Bags, £9.44/$11.19, Amazon

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.