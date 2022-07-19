Kate Middleton's heatwave tip that's keeping Duchess Camilla cool

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles are currently on a tour of Cornwall to mark 70 years since Charles became the Duke of Cornwall – and what lovely weather they've got for their visit!

Unlike regular folk, Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles aren't able to slip into super-casual, summer attire to stay cool, so they need to find clever ways to stop themselves from overheating. The Duchess has been wearing long, floaty dresses, while Prince Charles is as sharp as ever in suits and shirts.

That being said, the Duchess of Cornwall has obviously been taking heatwave tips from daughter-in-law Duchess Kate, as the 75-year-old has been spotted carrying a sun parasol to protect her from the rays – and the Duchess of Cambridge has used one on public engagements in the past.

The Duchess of Cornwall joked she was going to "take off like Mary Poppins" as she clutched the parasol to protect against the sun.

Luckily for the royals, the temperature in Cornwall was around 28 degrees, 10 degrees lower than in London, with Camilla telling locals: "This is very cool here. It's stifling in London," before explaining: "I'm using my parasol."

Duchess Camilla is using a parasol to shield her from the heat

The royals took shelter from the sun with a trip to an ice cream shop, where they treated themselves to vanilla with Cornish buttercream.

The shop's owner said: "I showed them our selection and they wanted vanilla with Cornish buttercream in one pot with two spoons."

Prince Charles donned sunglasses to protect him from the heat

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla are set to spend the rest of the week in Cornwall and Devon.

