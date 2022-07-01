Denise Welch strikes a yoga pose in swimsuit - fans react

Denise Welch, 64, has been having a whale of a time in Croatia this summer and she has surprised her Loose Women fans with a colourful array of swimwear and a new hobby!

On Friday morning, the TV presenter greeted fans with an Instagram post of herself striking a yoga pose whilst wearing an azure blue and white tie-dye effect frilled swimming costume with bright blue mascara to match. Posing against the backdrop of the blue Adriatic Sea, Denise added a pop of pink lipstick and finished her look off with a tomato red mani-pedi.

The mum-of-two made a good effort at 'the tree' yoga pose and tagged her abstract artist husband Lincoln Townley in the photograph captioned: "Namaste!! A moments calm before @lincolntownley asks to borrow my costume for the next episode of…. The Influencer."

Yoga by the sea

Denise's fans enjoyed her holiday update and jokes, one said: "You look stunning Denise, love you both," and another added that, "you two are the best." A third replied to Denise with laughing, crying emojis.

Earlier this week, Denise revealed on Instagram that the reason for this particular trip abroad was to reunite with her son, Matt Healy from The 1975.

Denise strikes a pose in red

Denise posted a message to fans saying: "First time to Croatia and it's beautiful," she wrote. "Here to see @healytymd but I probably will only be allowed one photo!!!"

The former Coronation Street actress followed up with plenty of snaps of herself, including one photo of herself wearing a bright red swimsuit and fans were amazed by her summery snap. Close friend Natalie Anderson enthused: "Gorgeous," and plenty of others posted heart-eyed face emojis.

