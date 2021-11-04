Loose Women star Denise Welch has revealed she was recently diagnosed with Covid, just weeks after she recovered from a severe case of bronchitis that had her bedridden.

The TV star took to Twitter to share the news, writing: "Just had Covid. Nothing like the bronchitis I had recently which was the most ill I've ever been. Lost taste and smell with both. At work ten days ago. Was removed from set and they had me tested."

She went on to share that she took both a lateral flow test and a PCR test, but only one came back as positive: "LF and PCR taken at the same time," she explained. "LF was negative, PCR came back positive. Go figure."

In a separate tweet, Denise added: "By the way I'm not negating the danger of Covid in some people. I just lost my dad to pneumonia. All horrible viruses'. But the testing is ridiculous. And to me it all proves how pointless Covid passports are."

Since, several of Denise's followers have chimed in with their thoughts.

Just had covid. Nothing like the bronchitis I had recently which was most ill I’ve ever been. Lost taste & smell with both. At work 10 days ago. Was removed from set & they had me tested. LF & PCR taken at same time. LF was negative, PCR came back positive. Go figure. — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) November 4, 2021

One wrote: "PR is more sensitive that's why." Another added: "Lateral flows are a waste of time, majority of them say negative when you're actually positive, I imagine there's lots of positive Covid cases walking around not knowing because of their negative lateral flow," to which Denise replied: "Of course there is."

A third said: "Three weeks of cough and serious throat pain. Daily negative LF, plus three PCRs per week, all negative. Taste and smell has always been fine."

Denise also said that she has been double vaccinated, when a fan asked: "Double vaxxed too?", and Denise confirmed: "Yep."

A further fan shared his advice on lateral flow tests: "LF is more a test of infectiousness, so you need to do it daily, it will mostly only show positive once or twice during the disease course."

According to the NHS, "Research shows rapid [lateral flow] tests are 99.9 per cent accurate. This means that the chance of getting a false-positive result is extremely low."

