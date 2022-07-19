We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Denise Welch often grabs our attention with her jaw-dropping fashion, and she did so again on Tuesday in a variety of looks.

The Loose Women star took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off some new outfits in her gorgeous back garden and the most striking of all was a bold leopard-print jumpsuit in blue. The stunning outfit hugged Denise's curves perfectly with some of the leopard spots creating a holey texture to the overall look.

The presenter had plenty of other looks to show as well including a breathaking double denim look with frayed jeans and a jacket that she was wearing a floral top with.

She also posed in an eye-catching pink blouse, alongside a floral shirt with its design replicated on a matching dress.

The post also gave a glimpse inside Denise's pristine garden that was closed off with fencing and bushes, with a wooden gate leading outside.

She also had some wooden decking to overlook the space.

Denise looked sensational in the outfit

In her caption, she enthused: "They're here! A few fab pieces from @tillettsclothing 'Summer Nights' collection.

"Fabulous styles to mix and match (I love double denim) great colours and affordable prices!! Also 15% off for new customers!! So swipe left and visit the website www.tillettsclothing.co.uk. Enjoy these summer nights."

Denise has launched the range with Tilletts Clothing, with pieces ranging from £18 up to £35 and her iconic jumpsuit will cost just £28.

Fans loved the new looks, with one writing: "The blue leopard jumpsuit!! Love love love!" and a second added: "Love your outfits babe, you're looking hot."

Animal Print Jumpsuit, £28.00, Tilletts

A third posted: "You are gorgeous lovely figure," and a fourth complimented: "Love them all but you'd look good in anything."

Denise often grabs attention with her outfits, and last week she stunned when she pulled off a daring yoga pose while wearing a swimsuit.

The mum-of-two made a good effort at 'the tree' yoga pose and tagged her abstract artist husband Lincoln Townley in the photograph captioned: "Namaste!! A moment's calm before @lincolntownley asks to borrow my costume for the next episode of…. The Influencer."

Denise's fans enjoyed her holiday update and jokes, one said: "You look stunning Denise, love you both," and another added that, "you two are the best." A third replied to Denise with laughing, crying emojis.

