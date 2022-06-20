Denise Welch reveals controversial health decision – fans react

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Denise Welch took to Instagram to share her plans to visit a juicing retreat in Portugal, with fans supporting her plans.

The Loose Women presenter, 64, revealed her intention in a post shared by fellow TV star Shirley Ballas, who has recently returned from the retreat. After completing a week at the Juice Master Retreat in Portugal, Shirley shared her experience, writing: "It was just what I needed to get cleansed and up and running with a spring in my step."

WATCH: Denise Welch speaks out about clinical depression

Shirley called the week "phenomenal" with Denise commenting: "I can't wait to go" with four clapping emojis, to which Shirley replied: "You have no idea it was phenomenal."

Another fan of the retreat commented: "It's an amazing place!"

Shirley went on to share details of her week at the retreat, explaining that Gary Barlow had suggested it to her. She thanked the programme director Jason Vale, writing: "A huge thank you for all the interesting and varied workouts, for explaining clearly about what juicing can do for the body."

Shirley Ballas loved her juicing retreat

"I was in awe of the whole experience. Wished I could have stayed two weeks," Shirley continued.

The retreat, which has been running for 20 years, combines yoga, fitness, meditation, games, walks, education and nutrition, and is designed to change the way attendees feel, both mentally and physically.

Denise already looks sensational in her swimwear

During the retreat, guests drink four juices daily rather than eating solid meals – juicing can seem intimidating to do on your own at home, so the retreat is a good intro to the practice.

Juicing splits opinion - some people are avid believers in the practice as a reset, while others believe juicing is a form of restrictive eating which can lead to disordered eating. Others feel juicing removes the goodness from fruit and vegetables.

One fan quizzed Shirley on this, writing: "I read lots about how [juicing] is pointless because you lose the fibre," to which Shirley replied: "Read the book, it is very interesting and no you don’t loose the fiber he explains that" referring to Jason's book 7-Day Juice Challenge: The Juice Master Diet

7-Day Juice Challenge: The Juice Master Diet, £3.69, Amazon

