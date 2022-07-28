Prince Edward shares heartfelt message ahead of Commonwealth Games 2022

Prince Edward has shared a heartfelt message ahead of the XXII Commonwealth Games commencing on July 28 and running until August 8. The royal, who is also the Vice-Patron of the Commonwealth Games Federation and is set to attend the opening ceremony alongside his wife Countess Sophie, sent a message of support to all those involved in Birmingham 2022 event.

He said: "The waiting is over. The XXII Commonwealth Games is about to get underway and for the next 11 days all eyes will be on Birmingham and the West Midlands of England. To all athletes, officials, spectators and visitors I bid you a very warm welcome and thank you all for coming. It simply wouldn’t be the great festival of sport it is without you."#

"Yet the Games are more than just about sport, they are the greatest manifestation of the Commonwealth: our extraordinary collection of countries linked together through a myriad of bonds of common interests and relationships. The parallel arts festival is an integral part of this celebration and reminds us of our shared values and the tremendous talent that exists across our family of nations."

"The stage is now set and the show is about to begin. To everyone involved in the production, whether behind the scenes or front-of-house: thank you, good luck and enjoy yourselves. I know from all your preparations that you want to make Birmingham 2022 a brilliant and memorable experience."

Prince Edward shared a wholesome message ahead of the games

"It is to those who actually have to go on to the stage, the performers and those who are about to compete, that I wish particular good luck, to achieve your best and to inspire the next generation. Whatever your role or involvement, I hope you have an experience of a lifetime and enjoy every moment."

The royal will be attending the event with his wife Countess Sophie

The Commonwealth Games, the spectacular multi-sport event celebrating the diversity of the 56 Commonwealth member states, is back - and it will be the largest sporting event on UK soil since the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Viewers can look forward to a wide range of sports events, from diving and swimming to track and field and even cricket.

