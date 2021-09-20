We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, previously gave royal fans an insight into how he takes stock of his health. During a visit to Bristol, he was photographed alongside his wife Sophie Wessex and their son James, Viscount Severn, and the snaps revealed that Prince Edward was wearing a FitBit.

It's not clear exactly which model he had gone for, but he had opted for the pink wristband, and even the most basic of watches offer plenty of health and fitness insights.

Prince Edward was pictured wearing a FitBit

The FitBit Charge 5 is the latest offering from the label – it comes with an inbuilt ECG tracker (electrocardiogram) to monitor your heart health by ensuring there is a regular beat, an EDA scan (electrodermal activity) that keeps track of electrical changes that happen in your body as a result of stress, which therefore indicates if you're particularly stressed at any one time, and all the traditional fitness metrics taken during a workout including calories burnt, heart rate and a GPS system to monitor distance while running or walking. It's also available in three different colour bands: black, white or blue.

FitBit Charge 5, £169.99, Amazon

Prince Edward isn't the only royal who has been seen rocking a FitBit, either.

Duchess Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has her own. Back in 2020, she wore a grey and rose gold style, which looked to be the FitBit Charge 3.

Duchess Camilla has also been seen wearing a FitBit

This one is entirely swimproof and water resistant, and automatically recognises exercises including running, swimming, cross-training, tennis and more.

FitBit Charge 3, £89.21, Amazon

It's likely that other members of the family also own a fitness watch, too, since they're all big fans of sport.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, for example, was part of the hockey team during her childhood years, while a recent video showed that she likes to go running outdoors.

