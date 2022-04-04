Sophie Wessex speaks out about 'hard' and often misunderstood condition The Countess of Wessex is patron of the National Autistic Society

To mark World Autism Day, The Countess of Wessex sent an emotional message, which was released via Buckingham Palace.

Sophie, who is patron of the National Autistic Society, said in her statement: "Today is World Autism Day, and as Patron of the National Autistic Society, it's fantastic to see the brilliant young people, adults and organisations who have spent this week celebrating what makes them different, and promoting a better understanding of autism.

"Almost everyone has heard of autism, but not enough people understand what it's actually like to be autistic: the different perspectives, passions and skills autistic people can have, and how hard life can be if you don’t have the right support.

"That is why today, and World Autism Acceptance Week this week, is so important. It gives us the opportunity to get talking about autism, and to learn more about what it's like to be autistic, from autistic people.

"I want to thank everyone who has shared their stories and experiences, and all those who work tirelessly to support autistic people across the UK," she concluded.

The Countess of Wessex regularly impresses audiences with her passionate messages

As well as being a patron of the National Autistic Society, Sophie is also patron of the charity Wellbeing of Women and has spoken openly about her struggles during menopause.

The Countess of Wessex detailed how, at 56, the menopause had affected her, and particularly her memory.

Sophie Wessex has spoken openly about her experiences with menopause

"You suddenly can't remember what on earth it was you were talking about," she quipped. "Try being on an engagement when that happens. Your words just go. And you're standing there going, 'Hang on, I thought I was a reasonably intelligent person'. What has just happened to me?"

She added: "It's like someone has just gone and taken your brain out for however long before they pop it back in again, and you try and pick up the pieces and carry on."

