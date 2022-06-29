How Lady Louise Windsor's health condition impacted mum Sophie Wessex's life

Lady Louise Windsor was born with a rare eye condition that caused one of her eyes to turn inwards, and while she has since had surgery to correct the issue, it had an unexpected impact on mum Sophie Wessex's life.

The now 18-year-old royal's eye condition compelled the Countess of Wessex to research blindness, a passion that led her to be named the Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness.

In fact, she has raised awareness for several sight charities, including Seeing Is Believing, blindness prevention charity Orbis UK and The Visions Foundation, which works to help people who are visually impaired.

During a Seeing Is Believing gala dinner in 2015, the countess said: "I have seen sight being restored and I can promise you there are few things more rewarding in this world than seeing someone step from the dark into the light."

Sophie Wessex and Lady Louise share a close bond

Notable figures in the blind community have praised Sophie for her work. Speaking on the podcast Pod Save The Queen, spokespeople from The Vision Foundation said of the Countess' efforts: "She has been an extraordinary champion shining a real spotlight on sight loss issues.

"She has been involved with us but also with other national and international sight loss charities and is a real champion of disability inclusion," they said.

Sophie Wessex proudly watches her daughter carriage riding

“This is clearly a cause close to her heart," they continued.

Lady Louise underwent two surgical procedures to correct her sight, the most recent in 2014 when she was 10 years old. "She's fine now – her eyesight is perfect," Sophie said.

