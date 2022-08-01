Antiques Roadshow star Fiona Bruce's doctor 'appalled' after shocking health confession

Antiques Roadshow star Fiona Bruce is a firm favourite among fans of the show, but there's one person who is less than impressed with the presenter – her doctor!

In an interview with Woman & Home, the 58-year-old revealed her doctor was 'appalled' when she revealed she did absolutely no exercise following the birth of her son Sam, who is now 23.

"I never did any exercise until I went to see a GP before or just after I had Sam," Fiona shared. "When asked if I did any exercise, I said 'none' and the doctor replied 'Literally none?'

"I said 'no' and I was mortified because she was so appalled," Fiona continued.

The presenter went on to reveal that she now enjoys running, and has a refreshing attitude towards keeping fit. "To me, exercise isn’t about living longer but it gives me energy and I don't know what I'd be like without it," she says.

Fiona went on to detail that she sees both mental and physical benefits from working out, explaining: "If I'm feeling stressed at work or stressing that I've got a lot on, I find it really helpful," she said.

The presenter, who also appears on the news and Question Time has always been busy with her job, and in an interview with the Telegraph in 2015, Fiona admitted that Antiques Roadshow meant leaving her children Sam and Mia Rose with their dad while she worked.

"Antiques Roadshow was the first job I had taken since my children were born that took me away from them consistently over a period of time. That was a big adjustment for all of us."

