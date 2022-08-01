ITV News star Tom Bradby shares shocking injury that left him unable to exercise The 55-year-old has a good excuse for skipping the gym

ITV News presenter Tom Bradby has been hosting the News at Ten for seven years, but in 1999 he suffered a life-changing injury at work.

Talking to Woman & Home, Tom shared: "I used to run a lot, but I got shot in the leg while working in Jakarta [in 1999]. It's almost starting to be too painful to run on." Tom's injury prompted him to look into other exercises that are less uncomfortable,

The presenter shared that he feels he has become a 'middle-age cliché' in his quest to find an exercise that doesn't put pressure on his body.

"Having sworn I was never going to wear lycra, I'm now a cyclist," Tom said.

The ITV star also revealed he shares Amanda Holden and Lorraine Kelly's passion for outdoor swimming.

"Having sworn I would not succumb to the craze of open swimming, I'm now a devotee," he admitted.

Swimming in cold water could help Tom with the pain he experiences from his injury, as being exposed to cold water can speed up the healing process as well as support immunity – ideal if you're recovering from an injury!

Being shot isn't the only health issue Tom has experienced at work. He was signed off from his job for three months in 2018 following a breakdown.

Tom revealed to the Daily Mail that Prince William and Harry's campaign to remove the stigma surrounding mental illness prompted him to go the extended leave.

"I later told them, 'This made a big difference to me personally; the things you said made it easier for me to say to my employer, 'Look I'm not well, I need to take three months off,'" he shared. "Before that, I genuinely thought, I cannot not go into work because of a mental health issue, that's ridiculous."

