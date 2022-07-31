Duchess Kate shows off sporty side in special Commonwealth boat race - best photos The royal can do everything!

The Duchess of Cambridge was a true sportswoman on Sunday as she set out to compete alongside SailGP's GB team in a special Commonwealth boat race in Plymouth.

The Duchess looked sensational as she fully embraced the nautical theme in smart white shorts and a black and white stripy jumper. She wore her beautiful brunette tresses in natural waves for the event. She completed her look smart white trainers.

Kate soon changed into her boating-wear which included a full-length wetsuit and a life jacket. She swept her locks up into a ponytail which she fed through a grey cap.

On the front of the hat read: "GBR, Sail GP team." The Duchess appeared to be in high spirits ahead of her race as she was captured grinning from ear to ear and signalling a thumbs up.

The mother-of-three was then seen on board the vessel with her new teammates as they set sail.

The exciting, friendly competition was against New Zealand ahead of the final day of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix. Kate became a full member of the British crew, working with the rest of the team to race the boat at speeds of up to 50 knots (more than 55 mph).

The New Zealand Team helmed by Peter Burling, hosted environmentalist Lewis Pugh as its Guest Racer.

Whilst visiting Plymouth, Kate also met with young members of the 1851 Trust, of which she is Royal Patron.

Her Royal Highness joined a group of children taking part in the Protect Our Future Programme, run by the Trust which aims to empower and equip young people and educators with skills and knowledge to understand climate science and take positive action.

