The sweet way Prince Louis is taking after mum Kate Middleton Kate spilled the beans at Wimbledon

During a visit to Wimbledon, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that Prince Louis has inherited her love of tennis.

Speaking to Novak Djokovic, Duchess Kate said of her children: "George is playing. They're all playing, even Louis. They're all keen." While Prince William's wife has been spotted at super-exclusive tennis spot The Hurlingham Club playing tennis with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, this is the first time she's revealed Louis, four, is a fan of the sport.

The spirited young royal captured hearts during the Platinum Jubilee, sitting on his grandfather Prince Charles' lap, and pulling faces at his mother – if he gives similar energy on the court we imagine he'll be quite the skilled player!

Prince Louis' brother Prince George has been taking tennis lessons since he was four, with the Duchess admitting her eldest son just "wanted to whack a ball," when he was Louis' age.

At the time, Prince George had lessons with tennis champ Roger Federer, who said that the "cute" youngster had a good tennis technique after they played together.

Prince Louis inherited his love of tennis from his mother

Maybe after the Duchess spoke to Novak, he'll offer to coach Prince Louis to get him up to his big brother's standards…

It's no surprise Duchess Kate is keen for all of her children to be passionate about tennis. Not only is it a fun sport, it's great exercise too.

Duchess Kate told Novak Djokovic that all three of her children enjoy tennis

"Tennis based-workouts are a great way of developing all-around fitness: cardio, speed, agility and balance," says Tim Benjamin of audio fitness app WithU, which offers tennis-inspired workouts.

