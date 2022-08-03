Meghan Markle's wellness business venture she never talks about

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Meghan Markle is dedicated to her wellness routine, taking a selection of supplements to support her physical and mental health.

In fact, the Duchess of Sussex believes in the power of supplements so much, she invested in plant-powered latte brand Clevr Blends in 2020. Clevr Blends calls itself a 'self-care company' and sells mushroom-based powders that you make coffee and smoothies from for a daily health hit.

The supplements Meghan invested in are powdered coffees that combine medicinal mushrooms, adaptogens and probiotics, including Lion's Mane and reishi, both of which make some pretty serious health claims.

Meghan even turned Oprah onto mushroom supplements, sending the presenter a bundle at Christmas, prompting Oprah to call the powders her "new drink of choice for the morning and night."

Oprah is a fan of Meghan Markle's mushroom supplements

What are the benefits of Meghan Markle's mushroom supplements?

"Lion’s Mane has incredible benefits for the nervous system," says Clarissa Berry, nutritionist for Dirtea, a range of mushroom-based powders. "It can boost mental performance, memory, and focus, making it a wonderful addition to your morning routine.

Meghan Markle always looks glowing and healthy

"Lion's Mane is also mood-balancing, it reduces inflammation and supports healthy digestion, as well as reducing stress and anxiety," adds Clarissa.

Reishi is equally high-performing, with Clarissa explaining that it's considered one of the best supplements for stress and anxiety.

"Reishi has a soothing effect on the nervous system, stimulating the brain to produce calming neurotransmitters, and studies have shown it to alleviate symptoms of anxiety," she says.

"It can also balance hormones, which are known to have a direct impact on mood," Clarissa adds. She also explains that reishi mushrooms can improve sleep quality and duration, as well as support immunity and help with hay fever, thanks to a natural antihistamine action

The best news? Reishi and Lion's Mane mushroom supplements get to work immediately, decreasing inflammation and improving mental performance right away.

Other benefits, including reduced stress and anxiety, can take a few weeks to kick in, so Clarissa recommends taking mushroom supplements for up to four weeks for noticeable results.

Try Meghan Markle's mushroom supplements

PureSport Mind & Body Mushroom Blend Nootropic Capsules, £30 for 60 capsules, PureSport

Dirtea Reishi Mushroom Powder, £34.95/$37 for 30 servings, Harvey Nichols

The NueCo NootroFocus, £65 for 60 capsules, Cult Beauty

Dirtea Mushroom Coffee Super Blend, £40, Planet Organic

Clevr Blends Coffee SuperLatte, $28, Clevr Blends

