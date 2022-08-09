EastEnders star Sam Womack reveals cancer diagnosis with emotional statement

EastEnders actress Sam Womack, best known for playing Ronnie Mitchell in the soap, took to Twitter to share the sad news she has been diagnosed with cancer.

READ: Mark Wright shares new health fears after cancer scare

In a post dedicated to Olivia Newton-John, who died of breast cancer on Monday, Sam, 49, shared a photo of herself with the Grease actress, captioned: "This was the most magical of evenings. Olivia and Chloe had come to see Grease in London and we had dinner together afterwards." At the time of the photo, Sam was starring in Grease in the West End.



Loading the player...

WATCH: Grease star broke the news of Olivia

She continued: "I was so excited and in awe, she was my childhood. I now start my own battle with this disease and am left feeling deeply moved."

MORE: John Travolta mourns loss of Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John following her death

READ: Olivia Newton-John passes away at age 73

Sam's fans rushed to send their love and support. One wrote: "Wishing you all the best Sam. Sending you lots of love and hugs," while another commented: "So sorry for you, both for the loss of Olivia and your battle with this vile illness. All the best to you and your family. Take care!"

Sam isn't the only star to pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John, with her Grease co-star John Travolta leading the condolences.

Sam Womack with Olivia Newton-John and her daughter Grace

The actor took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of Olivia, alongside an emotional message. It read: "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

SEE: Ella Travolta shows support for dad John Travolta following Olivia Newton-John's death

Kylie Minogue posted a tribute to her fellow Australian, writing: "Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton-John. And, I always will.

Kylie Minogue paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John on Instagram

"She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.