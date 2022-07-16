Mark Wright shares new health fears after cancer scare

Mark Wright has shared fresh fears for his health – seven months after having surgery to remove a 12cm tumour from his armpit.

The 35-year-old – who is married to Michelle Keegan – admitted that he has become more aware of his health following his cancer scare and regular checks for new lumps.

"I've always been quite aware of my health," he told The Mirror. "I wouldn't say I'm a hypochondriac, but I definitely always get checks. If I ever feel anything's not completely right, I'll go and get it checked out."

He added: "But it has scared me because it makes you feel you're not immortal. You always think: 'Ah yes, it's not going to happen to me'. And then when something like that happens, it does give you a bit of a fear."

Despite undergoing surgery in December, Mark – who consulted with several specialists – revealed that he is still plagued by side effects from the operation.

Mark had a 12cm tumour removed from his armpit

"Where it was, where the operation was, there was a lot of nerves and nerve endings there. so they had to be really careful and that's why it had to be so particularly done," he explained.

"I chose my surgeon wisely because you can really mess the nerves up and, to be fair, even now down on my forearm, my skin stings a little bit and I have weird sensations and pins and needles sometimes."

Speaking of his recovery following surgery, Mark added: "It was tough. It was quite a big operation, and it was under your armpit and when you're walking your arm moves the whole time, so it wasn't a nice feeling."

Mark takes his health and fitness seriously

Mark first revealed the news of his operation on Instagram alongside a series of photos, including one from his hospital bed, and one showing the tumour, which was "big enough to cause concern", that he had removed.

He wrote a lengthy caption explaining his journey to the operating room and concluded it with a warning to his fans, which read: "MORAL OF THE STORY: If you notice anything that doesn't look or feel quite right. Don't leave it. Nothing in life is more important than your health and well-being. Get checked, check yourself and make sure you take good care of yourself."

