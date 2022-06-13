Country music icon Toby Keith's fans pray for him amid cancer diagnosis Toby shared the upsetting news on Instagram

Country music star Toby Keith took to Instagram to let his devoted fans know he's been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

"Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax," he wrote on Instagram.

Toby Keith shared his cancer diagnosis on Instagram

"I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait," he continued.

The 60-year-old has legions of fans, and many rushed to send him their well wishes, with celebrity fans inundating the star with love too.

Professional golfer Taylor Cusack wrote: "Praying for you, T," while fellow musician Scott Stevens wrote: "Praying for and thinking of you brother."

Toby Keith's fans sent their prayers following the worrying news

Fans commented: "Praying massively for you," and "Sending you love and strength and prayers!"

Toby is scheduled to perform several gigs this month and hasn’t commented whether these will be going ahead, however he had been due to perform at the Ohio State Fair in late July, and the event announced on social media that his slot has been cancelled.

Toby Keith hopes to return to performing soon

Given that the star has undergone three different kinds of treatment during his cancer battle, it's likely he will need time off to rest, with fans understanding his decision.

One wrote: "Hope to see a healthy you back on the road soon," while another said: "Hang in there Toby! You've got this!"

