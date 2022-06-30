Coleen Nolan's sister Linda takes step back from career amid cancer woes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Coleen Nolan's sister Linda took to Instagram to share the disappointing news that she needs to take a step back from her career because of ill health.

Alongside a photo of herself enjoying a drink, Linda wrote: "I'm really sorry everyone but I'm afraid for health reasons - I won't be exhibiting with my [alcohol] brand in Cardiff this weekend.

WATCH: Coleen Nolan talks Linda and Anne's cancer diagnosis

"I'll keep you posted on my new appearance date. I'm so sorry for letting everyone down," she continued.

Linda's fans were quick to console her, writing: "You're not letting down anyone, your health comes first Linda. Hope you feel better soon," and "Health comes before anything. Take care."

In April 2022, the 63-year-old, who has incurable secondary breast cancer, revealed that she is having chemotherapy treatment which leaves her with neuropathic pain in her feet and fingers.

Linda Nolan with her sister Anne

"My cancer isn't curable, it's treatable," she explained. "So, I'm having a kind of palliative treatment. I'm having chemo once a week."

Linda was speaking on Good Morning Britain with her sister Anne, who revealed that Linda had undergone chemotherapy just a day earlier.

The Nolan sister together with Coleen

Host Richard Bacon asked her how she felt, to which she replied: "Fine, because it's once a week it's not as harsh as, like Anne had it every three weeks and they batter you with it and it's really aggressive. But for me, because it's palliative, it's not as full-on so I feel OK.

"My legs are a bit wobbly and I have neuropathic pain in my feet and my fingers which is like really bad pins and needles all the time," she added.

Linda and Anne teamed up to write a book on their cancer battle, which they spoke about on the show.

Linda's battle with cancer began in 2006 when she learned she had breast cancer. She was then diagnosed with cellulitis and lymphedema in her arm in 2007 and secondary cancer on her pelvis in 2017. In March 2020, Linda was told that her cancer had affected her liver and so underwent chemotherapy until September that year.

The singer went on to reveal that having untreatable cancer has, in a way, given her "a little sense of freedom" as she now feels she can prioritise the things that she really wants to do. "It puts a new perspective on life for me because I don't know how long I've got left and I just want to make memories and have a great time," she said.

