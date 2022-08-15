Joe Wicks' pregnant wife Rosie wows fans with prenatal workout

Joe Wicks took to Instagram to share how his wife Rosie is working out during pregnancy – and his followers were seriously impressed.

READ: Joe Wicks reveals unexpected regret at funfair wedding with wife Rosie

The Body Coach shared three snaps of himself and Rosie, who is expecting the couple's third child, exercising in their garden, revealing their plans for the future. "Rosie is 37 weeks pregnant and strong today. We’ve just finished filming a series of four pregnancy-safe workouts for my YouTube Channel," he wrote.

Loading the player...

WATCH: What's In Joe Wicks' Fridge?

Joe's famous friends and fans alike were wowed by Rosie's workout, with Sam Faiers writing: "Wow! Go girl!" while a fan commented: "Go on Rosie!"

READ: Joe Wicks’ heartfelt message to younger self ahead of third baby

MORE: Joe Wicks admits addiction struggle that's impacting his family

Rosie, 31, rocked a grey vest top and camouflage cycling shorts for her workout session, performing sumo squats alongside her husband.

As well as their pregnancy-safe workouts, Joe asked fans if they'd be interested in postnatal sessions, to much excitement: "Yeeees please! It's so difficult to find good and safe postnatal workouts," one wrote, while another said: "Would definitely love some post-natal workouts please!"

Joe Wicks and Rosie are filming pregnancy-safe workouts

While his new series of workouts will be the first pregnancy-safe workouts he's created Joe has previously compiled a guide to exercising while expecting.

MORE: Joe Wicks reveals dream to have four children and crack America

Joe explained that exercise helps you adapt to your changing shape and ensure you're strong and fit for labour and motherhood.

Joe Wicks has post-natal workouts planned for the future

He recommends 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week, with two sessions focusing on muscle strengthening.

Joe went on to explain that if you're already working out regularly, the NHS says you can keep up with your usual sports or exercises, including running, yoga (with adaptations), dancing and walking, for as long as you feel comfortable.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.