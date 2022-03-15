Pregnant Shay Mitchell reveals baby bump in tiny crop top - and she's popped! The actress isn't letting pregnancy get in the way of her exercise routine

Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell proved she's as fit as ever in her latest workout videos.

The actress, who turns 35 next month, shared a series of videos of herself working out in a crop top and cycling shorts. She danced around the gym lifting up her top to show her blooming baby bump, before performing challenging weighted squats and deadlifts.

WATCH: Shay Mitchell bares her baby bump in fun gym video

Shay's trainer, Kira Stokes, encouraged the actress to work on her posture to support her baby bump as they performed shoulder activation exercises and monster walks with a resistance band – ouch!

The actress visibly struggled during the session, telling Kira that she has a lot of extra weight to work with for bodyweight exercises and that just getting up is like doing the moves with weights.

Kira continued to offer encouragement throughout the session, keeping the mum-of-one going as she breathes heavily in the clips.

Shay looked gorgeous in the bump snap she posted online

Shay has spoken in the past about her love of exercise, telling Bustle: “I work out not only to balance food but also to keep my mind focused. Anything physical has such a positive impact on people; the dopamine and serotonin that get released when you work out—afterwards, you feel amazing.”

She's called fitness her 'therapy' before and told The Cut that she’s never exercised to “get skinny”, with her focus on building strength. That statement is obvious from her weighted workout!

Shay Mitchell's maternity style is incredible

Shay announced her pregnancy in early February 2022 and has been keeping her followers up to date with her blossoming bump with beautiful pictures on Instagram.

