Joe Wicks reveals unexpected regret at funfair wedding with wife Rosie - exclusive

Joe Wicks married his wife Rosie in June 2019 in a romantic woodland ceremony followed by a fun-filled festival-style wedding reception – so what could The Body Coach possibly regret about his big day?

Considering Joe has released plenty of delicious recipes in Lean in 15 and Feel Good Food, you'd expect him to make the most of the hand-picked "dream menu" on his wedding day, but that wasn't the case. Opening up about what he would do again during an exclusive chat with HELLO!, the 36-year-old – who is bringing P.E. with Joe back on the road with MINI for the second time – explained: "I didn't eat enough food! I was too busy entertaining everyone else and saying, 'Oh try this', 'Try that' and giving everyone else food.

"It was my dream menu, we had food trucks that came. That night there was a pizza truck but I didn't get a pizza! I didn't try all the ice cream flavours. I really wish I went back and ate more of the food. I think I drank more alcohol instead."

The British fitness coach also previously revealed guests could dine on a selection of canapés including mini steak and chips with béarnaise sauce, arancini, falafel, mini lamb rolls and tuna.

The Body Coach revealed he didn't get to eat a lot of his wedding food

If they didn't fill up with the nibbles, they could feast on main dishes including Thai calamari, chicken and beef burgers, satay chicken, truffle mac and cheese, and even visit the 'Pimp Your Fries' station – yum! Joe stays fit and healthy with a balanced diet, so we can understand why he would be disappointed to miss out on a day of decadent dishes.

Luckily, that didn't ruin his memories of his "unbelievable" wedding, which took place on one of the hottest days of the year. Discussing his favourite memory, Joe added: "We had like a funfair, festival-type wedding. We had a carrousel, a Ferris wheel and old games – so that was really fun! I just loved every minute of it.

Joe and Rosie had a festival-themed wedding celebration in June 2019

"Especially when she (Rosie) walked down the aisle in her dress for the first time because she looked unbelievable. But I always say it was the best day of my life because we had the best friends of our life all in one moment. I would re-enact the whole day again, I loved it so much."

Joe's bride Rosie looked stunning in a romantic embellished gown with long sheer sleeves, a low neckline and a fitted waist, which flowed into a princess-style skirt. Meanwhile, Joe looked smart in a blue suit and pale green tie, dressing down his outfit with trainers – the perfect, comfortable;e footwear to enjoy the festival rides.

The pair got engaged in November 2018, three months after welcoming their daughter Indie. The couple also share a son called Marley, who was born on 14 December 2019, and they are expecting their third child.

