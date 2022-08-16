Carol Vorderman causes a stir in leopard-print leggings during Portuguese health retreat The presenter hit the gym

Carol Vorderman is currently enjoying a luxurious detox holiday in Portugal, and on Monday, the 61-year-old sparked an online frenzy with her latest gym update.

Taking to her Instagram, the former Countdown presenter showed off her impressive gym gains following a series of "new routines".

Carol shared a trio of gym selfies which gave centre stage to her toned arms and abs. Posing next to the weights section, the TV presenter flaunted her post-workout physique.

She rocked an orange sports bra and a pair of bold Adidas leopard-print leggings which did well to accentuate her tiny waist and toned legs. Carol captioned her post: "Spending a fair bit of time in the gym here… learning new routines thanks to @sarahwillingham and @robrinder too… BOOOMMMMM".

The presenter enjoyed a gruelling workout

Her fans raced to the comment section to heap praise on the star, with Dame Kelly Holmes taking the time to pen: "Wow looking so good," followed by a flame emoji. A second fan remarked: "Wow you look incredible – such an inspiration" and a third added: "Got the makings of a six-pack there."

Carol's gym update comes after she documented her early morning swims last week. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the This Morning star posed by the pool wearing a sporty pink and black two-piece featuring a long-sleeved cropped top and matching bottoms.

Carol has been making the most of her early swim sessions

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Morning swim time @jasonvale @juicemasterretreats," alongside two blue love hearts. Fans couldn't wait to compliment the presenter, with one fan commenting: "Wow you look amazing! Enjoy your swim. X" while a second chimed: "Looking as gorgeous as ever".

The mother-of-two is currently away on Jason Vale's Juice Master Retreat and has been taking part in a variety of fitness forms including yoga, meditation, swimming, and walking. Beyond this, Carol has moreover adapted her diet in favour of four daily juices.

Jason's Juciy Oasis retreat boasts stunning views

The retreat is designed to change the way attendees feel, both mentally and physically, with Carol seemingly having the time of her life.

