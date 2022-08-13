Carol Vorderman displays gym-honed figure in tight workout gear during gruelling session The former Countdown star is in amazing shape

Carol Vorderman worked up a sweat on Saturday while showing off her new figure-hugging gym gear.

READ: Carol Vorderman looks spectacular in leopard leggings as she hints at upcoming change

The 61-year-old looked delighted with her skintight all-in-one, which she modelled on her Instagram Stories before undergoing a gruelling weights session with a personal trainer during her health retreat in Portugal.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Carol Vorderman's luxury health retreat

Carol posed for a mirror selfie in her new outfit, which highlighted her sculpted legs and hourglass figure. "It's GYM TIME. New suit from @stretch_and_burn," she captioned the photo.

The TV star also gave fans a glimpse into her workout, which saw her working with dumbbells, barbells, and exercise bands. "Getting back into weights which I love.... lower body workout today with @elenarosealmond. She's such a brilliant PT here at @juicemasterretreats @jasonvale...," she wrote.

SEE: Carol Vorderman reveals unconventional treatment that keeps her looking so young

MORE: Carol Vorderman is a holiday goddess as she jets off from Heathrow

"An hour of a bit of sweating in my new @stretch_and_burn one piece.....oooh lovely. It's even got a long dangly thing so you can get to the zip easily," she added: "Lots of squats with a heavy booty band, RDLs with 35kg...split RDLs… leg curls...all the usual stuff and lots of pilates core things too....back on it.... BOOOMMMMM."

Carol shared her workout with fans

Fans were blown away by Carol's video and many shared their appreciation for her outfit, with one responding: "I love you in the full body suit, absolutely stunning Carol." A second said: "A thirty-year-old would die for a body like yours. W O W." A third added: "Looking amazing as normal. No wonder you don't look anywhere near your age."

The star is already one week down at Jason Vale's Juice Master Retreat, and the presenter appears to be loving every minute.

During the retreat, guests drink four juices daily rather than eating solid meals, while taking part in yoga, fitness, meditation, games and walks. The retreat is designed to change the way attendees feel, both mentally and physically.

Fans were obsessed with Carol's all-in-one suit

Carol has been sharing regular updates from her time away, starting last week when she posted a video showing a totally dark starlit sky, captioned: "It's half past five, time for an early swim, stars still in the sky," wowing her fans with her dedication to wellness.

A second update revealed she hadn't headed back to bed following her dawn swim. Posting a photo of the sunrise, she penned: "I love mornings best of all. Dawn from the pool. Off for a yoga sesh with Kenny. I'm rubbish at yoga but who cares if I don't? I'm a trier."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.